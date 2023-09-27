Cher Accused Of Hiring Men To Kidnap Her Son

Cher stands accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from his New York hotel on the night of his wedding anniversary in November 2021. Allman's estranged wife, Marie Angela King, outlined the allegations in a court declaration she filed on December 4, in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The report became public, only recently, amid the couple's ongoing divorce.

“After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room,” King claimed. She further added that she was “told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman’s] mother.”

Cher With Elijah Blue Allman In 1994

Elijah Blue Allman and Cher attend the 5th Annual Fire and Ice Ball to Benefit Revlon U.C.L.A. Women Cancer Centre held at the 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, California, United States, 7th December 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

From there, King admitted that she was worried about Allman's safety. “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” King wrote at the time. “I am very concerned and worried about him.” She added: “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.” King concluded the filing: “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Allman is the son of Cher and her ex-husband, Gregg Allman. The two married just days after Cher's split from Sonny Bono in 1975 and welcomed Allman in 1976. They called off the relationship three years later. Allman has been dealing with drug issues since his teenage years. Since the 2010s, he's been in and out of sobriety. Allman and King married back in 2013 before filing for divorce in 2020. Be on the lookout for further updates on their relationship on HotNewHipHop.

