Alexander "AE" Edwards & Cher Relationship Timeline

Despite their 40-year age gap, Cher and AE are still going strong.

What’s a 40-year age gap when there’s love? After all, according to global music icon Cher and her beau, Alexander “AE” Edwards, “Love doesn’t know math.” Their unexpected romance has transcended the significant age gap, and united two individuals from vastly different backgrounds. As a result, they’ve continued to appear across media headlines, and they’ve been vocally supportive of one another. Recently, amid AE and Travis Scott’s public scuffle at Cannes, Cher shared some love for her man, writing that while he didn’t start the fight, “He Finished It.” If that’s not riding for your man, then what is? Here's a look at the timeline of Cher and AE’s intimate relationship.

October 2022: Cher And AE Strike A Connection

Cher and Alexander Edwards met at Paris Fashion Week. She stated in a tweet the next month that the music executive had been the one to approach her. She wrote: “He’s 36 & In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He’s Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.”

November 2022: Rumor Had It

On November 1, 2022, Cher posted a somewhat cryptic tweet. She wrote: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING.” While some fans were confused, many were happy for whatever (or whoever) the icon’s tweet was alluding to. Rumors began to swirl when Cher was spotted with AE on a night out with rapper Tyga. The pair were photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles hand-in-hand. According to TMZ, the trio had dinner at Craig’s, and after midnight, Edwards and Cher rode in the same car heading to The Nice Guy for a bit more fun.

This night out unsurprisingly immediately sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship. A day later, Cher confirmed the dating rumors by posting a picture of her new beau, with the caption: “Alexander” followed by a heart emoji. While some fans shared their support for her new relationship, others shared concerns about Edwards’ intentions. She responded with a tweet, writing: “As we All Know…I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

December 2022: Cher And AE Spark Engagement Rumors

As the holiday season approached, Cher and AE were spotted together more frequently. The couple were often seen attending events and enjoying intimate dinners. Evidently, their chemistry was undeniable, and the couple appeared to be genuinely happy. For Christmas, Cher and AE gifted fans some pictures that immediately sent everyone into a frenzy. Cher had posted a picture of the rapper sporting green flame nails while holding a pear-shaped diamond ring. The caption read: “THERE R NO WORDS, Alexander, A.E.” This sparked engagement rumors, but Cher followed that post with another cheeky tweet. She wrote: “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

January 2023: Love In The Limelight

New Year’s came with a bang, as Cher posted a picture of her and AE together while she was wearing the ring on her middle finger. The picture featured Edwards kissing Cher on the cheek and holding her hand. It was captioned: “Happy New Year Daddy.” Furthermore, in a tweet featuring the two looking at each other lovingly, she wrote: “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”

March-September 2023: Is It All Over?

In March, Cher shared with E! News that she was working on some music with AE. She stated: “I’m going to England to make two albums. Some of the songs, Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.” The support for the couple’s relationship was growing by the day.

However, despite their strong bond, it seemed Cher and Edwards had already hit a wall in their relationship. In May 2023, an insider told E! News that the beloved couple had called it quits. The insider said that while the couple had split weeks ago, they remain amicable. However, four months after the supposed breakup, Cher and Edwards were spotted by Page Six holding hands as they headed to dinner with some friends. Evidently, the couple had reconciled and were back together.

October 2023: Cher And AE Celebrate One Year Together

In October, Cher and AE were photographed attending the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. Cher shared a picture of herself and Edwards heading to an H&M premiere party for her new Christmas album, which Edwards contributed to. Speaking to PEOPLE, Cher reflected on their relationship following their first anniversary. “No matter what happens, I love being with him,” she said. “He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late… But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

December 2023: Sweet Love

Cher closed out the year with an interview on the popular Chicken Shop Date with host Amelia Dimoldenberg. Cher spoke openly about her relationship with Edwards and even gave the host some dating tips and advice. When asked if she fell for Edwards quickly, Cher said:

“No, not at all. I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, ‘I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired.’ And then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys. And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby.’ I was kind of pissed off. And then he just started texting me.”

January-May 2024: Cher And AE Are Still Going Strong

Kicking off another new year, Cher assured fans that her relationship was as strong as ever. She posted a picture of her sitting on Edwards’ lap as she gently touched his chin. The picture was captioned: “Love is love.” In March, the couple returned to Paris, reveling in the city's fashion shows together. By the end of the month, they were back in Los Angeles, attending the 3rd annual Attorney Ben Crump EJN Awards. April brought another public appearance, as they traveled to Milan for Dolce & Gabbana’s 40th anniversary party.