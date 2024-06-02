Travis Scott & Alexander “AE” Edwards’ Brawl Leaves Cher Proud: “He Finished It”

Cher insists that her boyfriend didn't start the viral fight.

Last month, footage of a fight in Cannes between Travis Scott, Southside, and Alexander "AE" Edwards went viral. Early on, it was reported that Tyga also threw a few punches, though it was quickly clarified that he wasn't directly involved despite having been nearby. Reportedly, it all started at Richie Akiva's party when he gave them a shout-out that rubbed Scott the wrong way.

As a result, he smashed the microphone and stormed off, prompting Edwards to try to calm him down. Unfortunately, this didn't work out in his favor, as Scott left and soon returned with his friend Southside. They all began to throw hands while Tyga sat unscathed behind a DJ booth. Nobody was seriously injured in the viral clash.

Cher Reacts To Her Boyfriend's Viral Cannes Fight

As the footage made its rounds online, countless social media users shared their thoughts on the brawl, making memes and revealing whoever they believed to be the winner. Now, fans have heard from the Goddess of Pop herself, Cher. While she may be a bit biased, as she's been dating Edwards for almost a year, the performer thinks that he's on the right side of things. She took to Twitter/X yesterday to weigh in on the drama, revealing that she's "proud" of her man.