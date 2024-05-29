Travis Scott & Alexander "AE" Edwards Are "All Good" Following Viral Fight, Latter Confirms

Last week, footage of a brawl unfolding in Cannes took the internet by storm. Initially, it was believed to be Travis Scott and Tyga throwing hands, but it was later reported that Tyga himself wasn't the one throwing punches. Instead, it was his close friend Alexander "AE" Edwards, as well as Scott and his friend Southside.

Reportedly, a shout-out at Richie Akiva's party went very wrong, prompting Scott to smash a microphone on the ground and storm off. Edwards tried to get him to calm down, but instead, he went and recruited Southside and they all began to fight. Tyga sat unscathed in a nearby DJ booth.

Alexander "AE" Edwards Addresses Cannes Brawl With Travis Scott & Southside

At the time, it was believed that nobody was seriously injured as a result of the scuffle, which has now been confirmed by Edwards. TMZ recently spotted him at LAX, where they asked him to give fans an update. He wasn't willing to spill too much, though he did claim that they're "all good" despite the brawl. Edwards also went on to give Southside a shoutout, making it clear that he understands he was simply trying to defend his friend, and doesn't hold it against him. "I don't got no hard feelings. It is what it is, it went how it went, and that's it," he explained. "I don't want to fight, I don't initiate that sh*t."

Edwards went on to say that while he doesn't have any hard feelings, he hasn't worked things out with Scott personally. When asked if he had a message for the rapper and his crew, he simply said, "They got the message." What do you think of Alexander "AE" Edwards finally addressing his viral brawl with Travis Scott and Southside? What about him claiming that they're "all good" after the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

