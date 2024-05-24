Tyga Looks Unbothered In Cannes After Travis Scott Brawl

This morning, Travis Scott and Tyga went viral due to footage that surfaced online of a huge brawl and reports that the two of them went at it in Cannes. At the time, it was unclear exactly who was involved in the fight, why it started, and how. Luckily, more info about the incident was later uncovered, revealing that it all started when Richie Akiva tried to give them both a shoutout at his party.

“We got T-Raww, AE and Travis in the building," he said, according to reports. Things went south from there, with Travis smashing the mic and storming out of the DJ booth. Alexander "AE" Edwards, a close friend of Tyga's, then tried to calm Travis down. His attempt was unsuccessful, however, and Travis left and came back with Southside. This is when things really popped off, as Southside and AE began to fight, with Travis also getting involved and scrapping with AE. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured, though it's still uncertain why Travis got so upset.

Tyga Is Unscathed And On A Boat

Reportedly, Tyga stayed behind the DJ booth throughout the scuffle, and he and AE stuck around at the event until the wee hours of the morning. As for Travis and Southside, they're said to have returned to their cars shortly after the incident. Now, Tyga has provided fans with an update on his current whereabouts on his Instagram Story, making it clear that he's doing just fine.

In a new clip, he's seen cruising around on a boat in Cannes, looking unfazed by the viral debacle. Fans are glad that he isn't hurt, though they're still demanding additional details of the brawl. What do you think of Tyga looking unfazed following Travis Scott's viral brawl? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

