Travis Scott Rides Jet Skis With Two Mystery Women Following Now-Infamous Cannes Brawl

Travis Scott had himself a very interesting week in Cannes recently. Overall, this is due to the fact that he found himself in the midst of a brawl with Tyga and Alexander AE Edwards. Although the origins of the feud are unknown, it is clear that Scott does not like these men very much. Thankfully, he has a lot of other things to look forward to. For instance, following his trip to Cannes, Scott went off to Saint-Tropez where he got to spend time with his children, Stormi and Aire.

According to TMZ, Scott was on a yacht with his two children. Furthermore, he brought some jet skis along with him. The famous artist had some company with him, as there were two mystery women riding jet skis alongside the Utopia creator. HotNewHipHop is not authorized to show the images of Scott's outing in Saint-Tropez, although you can check these images out at the Via link down below.

Travis Scott In France

US rapper Travis Scott poses during a photocall for the tv series "The Idol" on the sidelines of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been an interesting few months for Scott. He is going on a European tour soon, and it has been reported that he is working on new music. Moreover, he has been launching his first signature silhouette with Jumpman. Needless to say, he has a lot to celebrate right now. Hopefully, that will lead to some new music in the not-so-distant future.

Let us know what you thought of the Travis Scott controversy in Cannes from last week, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was that big of a deal? Would you like to hear a new album from Travis this year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

