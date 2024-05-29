Travis Scott Rides Jet Skis With Two Mystery Women Following Now-Infamous Cannes Brawl

BYAlexander Cole21 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Idol" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Travis Scott attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Travis seems to be having a good time.

Travis Scott had himself a very interesting week in Cannes recently. Overall, this is due to the fact that he found himself in the midst of a brawl with Tyga and Alexander AE Edwards. Although the origins of the feud are unknown, it is clear that Scott does not like these men very much. Thankfully, he has a lot of other things to look forward to. For instance, following his trip to Cannes, Scott went off to Saint-Tropez where he got to spend time with his children, Stormi and Aire.

According to TMZ, Scott was on a yacht with his two children. Furthermore, he brought some jet skis along with him. The famous artist had some company with him, as there were two mystery women riding jet skis alongside the Utopia creator. HotNewHipHop is not authorized to show the images of Scott's outing in Saint-Tropez, although you can check these images out at the Via link down below.

Read More: Travis Scott Sides With Ye In Yeezy Battle With Adidas

Travis Scott In France

US rapper Travis Scott poses during a photocall for the tv series "The Idol" on the sidelines of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been an interesting few months for Scott. He is going on a European tour soon, and it has been reported that he is working on new music. Moreover, he has been launching his first signature silhouette with Jumpman. Needless to say, he has a lot to celebrate right now. Hopefully, that will lead to some new music in the not-so-distant future.

Let us know what you thought of the Travis Scott controversy in Cannes from last week, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was that big of a deal? Would you like to hear a new album from Travis this year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Travis Scott Performs At The New Mercedes-Benz Showcase

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2MusicTravis Scott Banned From Performing At The Pyramids In Egypt12.2K
The Idol - Cannes Film Festival 2023 - Red CarpetMusicTravis Scott Hits Huge Milestone With "Utopia"3.6K
"The Idol" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film FestivalMusicTravis Scott Astroworld Lawsuit: Trial Start Date Revealed460
The Idol - Cannes Film Festival 2023 - Red CarpetMusicTravis Scott "Utopia" Concert In Egypt Is Not Canceled Despite Earlier Reports3.7K