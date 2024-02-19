Adele & Rich Paul Reportedly Set To Get Married

Adele and Rich Paul continue to be a power couple.

BYAlexander Cole
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Adele and Rich Paul are a power couple that many did not see coming. Back in 2021, the powerful NBA agent was seen courtside with Adele at some NBA matches. Subsequently, it was revealed that the two were dating and were even getting serious. Overall, the two have progressed quite nicely over the last couple of years. There have been all sorts of rumors about the two getting engaged, and those rumors have only gotten stronger as of late. Now, inside sources are all but confirming it.

In a new report from The Jasmine Brand, it was revealed that the two are planning the wedding. Allegedly, this wedding could happen as soon as this year. Adele is going to be touring overseas, and she hopes to show Rich Paul her British heritage. Moreover, the two want to have a tiny wedding. The plan is to keep things tight and within their inner circles. “She’s super excited about showing Rich more of her heritage…It’s been on their to-do list for literally years now…Being in Europe gives her that perfect opportunity and he’s thrilled to be able to go with her," the report reads.

Read More: Adele Tells Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Haters To "Get A Life"

Adele & Rich Paul Still In Love

As it turns out, Adele and Rich Paul are also thinking about having children. "The talk among her inner circle is that she’s hired a surrogate and is planning for a baby this year…She’s wanted another baby for a long, long time. Now it looks like it’s going to happen very soon!” the report explains. Needless to say, things are going very well for the two. While some have said the relationship is moving too fast, it is clear that these two disagree. Instead, they just want to have a happy life together, and you have to admire it.

Let us know what you think of these marriage plans, in the comments below. Are you a fan of the power couple? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Adele's Best-Selling Album?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.