Adele & Rich Paul Reportedly Set To Get Married

Adele and Rich Paul are a power couple that many did not see coming. Back in 2021, the powerful NBA agent was seen courtside with Adele at some NBA matches. Subsequently, it was revealed that the two were dating and were even getting serious. Overall, the two have progressed quite nicely over the last couple of years. There have been all sorts of rumors about the two getting engaged, and those rumors have only gotten stronger as of late. Now, inside sources are all but confirming it.

In a new report from The Jasmine Brand, it was revealed that the two are planning the wedding. Allegedly, this wedding could happen as soon as this year. Adele is going to be touring overseas, and she hopes to show Rich Paul her British heritage. Moreover, the two want to have a tiny wedding. The plan is to keep things tight and within their inner circles. “She’s super excited about showing Rich more of her heritage…It’s been on their to-do list for literally years now…Being in Europe gives her that perfect opportunity and he’s thrilled to be able to go with her," the report reads.

Adele & Rich Paul Still In Love

As it turns out, Adele and Rich Paul are also thinking about having children. "The talk among her inner circle is that she’s hired a surrogate and is planning for a baby this year…She’s wanted another baby for a long, long time. Now it looks like it’s going to happen very soon!” the report explains. Needless to say, things are going very well for the two. While some have said the relationship is moving too fast, it is clear that these two disagree. Instead, they just want to have a happy life together, and you have to admire it.

