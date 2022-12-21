While performing at her Las Vegas residency show, Adele offered her boyfriend Rich Paul a romantic serenade for his birthday. The Grammy-winning songstress sang happy birthday to the famed sports agent along with the crowd, admitting that she loves him “more than life itself.”

Dressed in a strapless black gown, the “Easy On Me” singer asked her fans, “Can we wish him happy birthday?” adding “his name is Rich.” Adele then sang the classic birthday tune along with the crowd, helping bring in Paul’s 41st birthday.

The pair have been romantically linked since 2021, and have continued to grow their relationship since. Adele also finalized her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki that year, though they had split two years prior.

Gushing about her relationship with Paul, the “Someone Like You” singer recently told Elle, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Adele shares one child with her ex-husband, while Paul has three kids. On whether she’d be open to having more in the future, the 34-year-old shared with the magazine, “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Los Angeles, CA – October 19: Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

“But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it.” Adele then added.

Her “Weekends with Adele” residency show kicked off this past November, with the London-born singer’s set going until March 2023.

Singing hits like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Water Under The Bridge,” she is currently performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a popular venue on the Las Vegas strip.

