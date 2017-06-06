celebrity couple
- Relationships50 Cent & Vivica Fox: Relationship TimelineThe pair had a brief stint of a memorable relationship, but it was all love!By Michael Amimo
- MusicAdele And Rich Paul's Relationship TimelineHere is a timeline of Rich Paul and Adele's relationship. By Barnell Anderson
- Pop CultureReginae Carter Drags Trolls After Boyfriend Armon Warren Gifts Her A Promise RingReginae Carter went public with singer and YouTuber Armon Warren earlier this year.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureCardi B Reveals She "Was Crushing" On Offset During "Lick" Video ShootThe two collaborated on Cardi B's 2017 hit "Lick."By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureAdele Sings Happy Birthday To Rich Paul During Las Vegas ShowThe singer-songwriter shouted out her sports agent boyfriend at her Las Vegas residency.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Gives Her & Kanye West A Nickname, Twitter Reacts To Their Matching OutfitsJulia revealed that Ye is her "favourite make-up artist" in another post.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsRyan Destiny & Keith Powers Split, Sources Say They're "Remaining Close Friends"The "Straight Outta Compton" actor and Destiny first crossed paths at a Teen Vogue party in 2015.By Hayley Hynes
- Relationships“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Producer Says She Warned Zendaya & Tom Holland About Falling In LoveAmy Pascal admitted to giving the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who also ignored her.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHalle Berry Dishes On Her Boyfriend, Van Hunt: “The Right One Finally Showed Up”Berry and Hunt made their relationship IG official in September of 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMatt Damon Describes How This Time It's Different With Ben Affleck & J. LoThe actor and friend of Affleck opened up about the couple's renewed relationship.By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsCommon Shares What He Loves About Tiffany HaddishTiffany and Common are still going strong.
By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Give Joint Interview On Their New-Found LoveMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox give their first interview as a couple.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Celebrates One Year Anniversary With BoyfriendParis Jackson is one year-strong with boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn. By Aida C.
- Original ContentThe G-Eazy & Halsey Comeback: Their Cutest Pics As A CoupleWe don't mind a G-Eazy and Halsey relationship comeback. By Kiana Knight
- Music21 Savage Is "A Hoe Too" At Amber Rose's SlutWalk21 Savage is committed to the "SlutWalk" cause. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentThe Weeknd & Selena Gomez Step Out For Date Night In HarlemOh what a night!By Matt F