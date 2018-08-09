Kiana Knight
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: The Game's Cutest Family MomentsJayceon Taylor is probably one of the proudest dad's in "The Game." By Kiana Knight
- Original ContentInfamous Strippers Turned Entrepreneurs: From Cardi To DrayaFamiliarize yourself with the women changing our perception of sex work and hip-hop.By Kiana Knight
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Matthew McConaughey Shine In "Carpool Karaoke" TrailerMatthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg do a mean rendition of "I Wanna Rock N Roll All Night."By Kiana Knight
- MusicBig Boi Lays Down The Hits For NPR's Tiny Desk ConcertBig Boi brings no shortage of funk to his NPR Tiny Desk concert. By Kiana Knight
- SocietyDonald Trump Strongly Insists On "Stop and Frisk" Policies In ChicagoDonald Trump advocates for Chicago authorities to implement a controversial policy. By Kiana Knight
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce's "On The Run II" Tour Brought All The Celebrities OutJay-Z and Beyonce brought out all the celebrities during their extensive "On The Run II" tour. By Kiana Knight
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V": Fan Hype Reaches Critical HeightsThe block is hot, the hype is real. By Kiana Knight
- Original ContentCuban, Kash, Asian & Dream: A Guide To The DollsFamiliarize yourself with the rap game's "Dollhouse."By Kiana Knight
- Original ContentNicki Minaj Vs. Cardi B: A Complete TimelineNicki Minaj and Cardi B's escalating tension did not begin overnight. By Kiana Knight
- EntertainmentWendy Wiliams Reveals The Reason Why She Sought Treatment For Drug AddictionWendy Williams divulges the real reason she found treatment for her drug addiction.By Kiana Knight
- MoviesLeave It To Ryan Reynolds To Instigate A Twitter Feud With Paddington BearRyan Reynolds wants "Deadpool 2" to win all the categories at People's Choice.By Kiana Knight
- SocietyDomino's Didn't Realize How Many People Would Tattoo Their Logo For Free PizzaDomino's Pizza out in Russia had to end a promotional campaign early, due to the overwhelming amount of participants. By Kiana Knight
- Original ContentBeyonce Is An Ageless Queen: Celebrate Bey Day With These Fierce MomentsWe celebrate Beyonce's birthday with some of her most memorable moments. By Kiana Knight
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Kim Kardashian's Best Yeezy Season 7 LooksKim Kardashian knows how to rock Kanye West's Yeezy line, unsurprisingly.By Kiana Knight
- Original ContentThe G-Eazy & Halsey Comeback: Their Cutest Pics As A CoupleWe don't mind a G-Eazy and Halsey relationship comeback. By Kiana Knight
- LifeThe Best & Most Head-Scratching Looks On MTV VMAs Red CarpetWho hit and who missed on this year's MTV VMAs red carpet? By Kiana Knight
- Original Content15 Things We Learned From Nicki Minaj's CRWN InterviewA recap from Nicki Minaj's CRWN interview last night.By Kiana Knight
- Original Content5 Times The Barbz Went Barbaric For Nicki MinajNicki Minaj's fanbase will ruthlessly come to her support, no matter the circumstance.By Kiana Knight