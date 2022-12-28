Reginae Carter and Armon Warren appear to still be going strong after a video of the YouTuber gifting her a promise ring was posted online. Shortly after, Carter clapped back at trolls who had negative comments about the sentimental gift.

In the video clip, Warren asks her to retrieve the ring from the box, saying, “So this is my promise ring to you baby, okay? This is my loyalty, this is my love.”

“This is everything,” the singer added, continuing, “This is me investing my time, everything into you. I only want to be with you. This is my promise.”

Responding to haters who had negative comments, Carter took to her Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 27) morning to get a few things off of her chest.

“Y’all old a**es mad at my promise ring but been in 10 year relationships with a bunch of broken promises,” she fired back on Twitter. “Get you somebody to take care of your time not waste it aunties.”

Following up with a second tweet, the 24-year-old continued, “But anyways .. back to my amazing morning … Happy Holidays.”

After going public with Warren earlier this year, the Louisiana native opened up about her new relationship in an interview with The Shade Room.

On what Lil Wayne and Toya Wright thought about their daughter’s new boyfriend, Carter revealed, “My mom likes Armon. My dad, he hasn’t really gotten to meet Armon yet.”

“I’m really slow with my dad. Like, I bring people around my dad a little later on, because it’s just that…But I’ve told him about him. I’ve talked to him. He’s liking what he’s hearing.” she continued.

The pair reportedly got their start after attending a blind date recorded for YouTube over the summer, and have been inseparable ever since.

What are your thoughts on the young couple? Share in the comments below.

