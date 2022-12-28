Just before Cardi B exploded onto the rap scene with her summer hit “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx-born rapper released her popular mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 in early 2017. One notable song from the project featured Offset, who would later become Cardi B’s husband.

The pair also collaborated on an official music video for “Lick,” with Cardi B and Offset showing clear chemistry. Years later, the “WAP” star admitted on social media that she “couldn’t even breathe” while shooting the visual due to her “crushing hard” on the Migos rapper.

I couldn’t even breath doing this video …I was crushing hard on Set https://t.co/uLEaklHz1I — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 27, 2022

One fan brought the video back into conversation on Monday by sharing a clip on Twitter, writing, “She ate this so bad.”

Cardi B, who appeared in the music video rocking a long red ponytail and short curly black hair, responded to the user by revealing the new info.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi B and Offset began dating in early 2017, according to Billboard, and got married later that year. The two have stood firm throughout their sometimes tumultuous relationship, which has come with cheating rumors and a divorce filing over the past few years.

Since 2017’s “Lick,” the hip-hop couple have joined together for a number of songs, including Offset’s “Clout” and Migos’ “MotorSport.”

What are your thoughts on “Lick?” Check out the music video below and share your thoughts in the comments.

