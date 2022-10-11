Cardi B celebrates another trip around the Sun today (October 11), but it’s not just any birthday for the mother of two – it’s her 30th, which marks a major moment in life for a woman, especially one who’s achieved as much as the rap diva has managed to throughout her illustrious career.

To commemorate the big day on our site, we’re throwing it back to one of the Bronx-born beauty’s breakout hits – and early collaboration with her now-husband, Offset – with 2017’s “Lick.”

Wow !! I feel special lol ….Thank you @AppleMusic …Send me a new phone …I’m poor 🥺 https://t.co/GgjF505Qht — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 11, 2022

The braggadocious song appeared on Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2 and has long remained a favourite amongst fans, particularly for the sheer confidence you can hear in Cardi’s voice as she raps, “Look at me, look at me / They ain’t like me before, now they bookin’ me / The glow got bitches so shook at me / They like, ‘Chef Cardi B, what you cookin’ B?’“

While she’s gone on to release plenty of music since then, the world is still eagerly awaiting the birthday girl’s follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning Invasion of Privacy project, which we’ll hopefully receive a release date for in the coming months.

Stream “Lick” below, and let us know what your favourite Cardi B throwback track is in the comments.

Happy Birthday, Bardi!

