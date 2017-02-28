lick
- SongsCelebrate Cardi B's 30th With A Throwback: Stream "Lick" Featuring OffsetIt's Bardi Day!By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureShenseea Addresses "Lick" Critics: "You'll Like The Next One, Or The Next One"Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion's joint track has been called the "bootleg" version of "WAP."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicShenseea Praises Megan Thee Stallion Following “Lick” CollabShenseea tweets her appreciation for Megan thee Stallion to promote their new single "Lick," and Meg returns the favour.By Jesse Kalamian
- Pop CultureShenseea & Megan Thee Stallion's "Lick" Music Video Is Being Called The "Bootleg Version Of WAP"It seems that listeners are liking Thee Stallion's verse more than Shenseea's.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipPooh Shiesty Addresses Report That He Was Jacked In MiamiPooh Shiesty speaks out after reports claimed he had $40,000 stolen from him at a Miami nightclub.By Alex Zidel
- RandomToilet Licker Tells Dr. Phil She Doesn't Care If People Die From CoronavirusFame-seeking TikTok user, Ava Louise, who filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat, told Dr. Phil that potentially infecting someone with coronavirus is worth the attention.By Lynn S.
- RandomInfluencer Hospitalized With Coronavirus After Licking Toilet Seat: ReportA California influencer claims he was hospitalized with coronavirus after posting footage of himself licking a public toilet seat for a viral TikTok challenge. By Lynn S.
- RandomMan Charged With Terrorist Threat For Licking Items In WalmartA man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after he mocked the severity of the coronavirus pandemic by licking various items in Walmart on camera.By Lynn S.
- WrestlingTeenager Wreaks Havoc In Florida Mall With RKO Finisher, Leading To 2nd Arrest In WeeksGianny Sosa took his wrestling exploits to a local mall where an Alligator statue stood before him, a walking lick!By Devin Ch
- SocietyCalifornia Man Caught Licking Doorbell For 3 Hours Prompts Police ManhuntHe is wanted for multiple misdemeanor charges. By Zaynab
- Original ContentCardi B & Offset's Relationship: A Complete HistoryCardi B and Offset's relationship may be over, but their story remains an interesting one. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset May Have Been The Reason For Cardi B & Ex Manager LawsuitSources say Offset was more involved in the feud. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Envy's Alleged Racy Snapchat Messages Leaked Online, Twitter ReactsDJ Envy has his kinkiness exposed. By Matt F
- Original Content10 Cardi B Songs You Should Hear (That Aren't "Bodak Yellow")Cardi B has more to her catalog than "Bodak Yellow."By E Gadsby
- MusicCardi B Sounds Off On Haters: "Ya'll N**gas Always Bashin' Women Down""Imma adress has ONE TIME and one time only"By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Deflects Cardi B Relationship Rumor In Migos Interview With Tim WestwoodMigos went mum when Tim Westwood asked about Cardi B.By hnhh
- MusicCardi B Reportedly Signs Deal With Atlantic RecordsCardi B signed a contract with Atlantic Records, reports say.By hnhh