Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” Video Cost $2M, Bardi Planning Freaky Music With Offset

Cardi B has been reminding the world of hip-hop that she's still a force to be reckoned with this year, thanks to verses on songs like "Point Me 2" and "Put It On Da Floor Again." It's been some time since we've heard a solo effort from the former stripper, and while she didn't deliver one this New Music Friday (September 8), she did give us another joint single with Megan Thee Stallion, this one called "Bongos."

The last time the rap divas joined forces was in 2021 for the record-breaking "WAP," which continues to be a hot topic in pop culture discourse today. During her press circuit to promote the new single, Cardi reflected on filming the accompanying visual with her Southern friend. During her chat with Angela Yee, specifically, the Hustlers actress revealed that she spent some serious dough on the project.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B For Having Her Back: “You Never Jumped Ship”

Cardi B Spent Serious Cash on Her Latest Visual

"I wanna say, no one does that anymore," the media personality noted when she found out that Cardi B spent $2 million on her visual. "That's how I know this means a lot to you," Yee added. The Way Up guest explained that she wanted "Bongos" to be a "location video" with choreography and lots of beauty, and that's certainly what she and Thee Stallion delivered.

Elsewhere in the news, the 30-year-old dropped by SiriusXM to share some other exciting music updates. In particular, she revealed that she and her husband Offset have been making more magic together. It seems Cardi is hoping to make another raunchy record with the former Migos member seeing as they've found so much success in the past.

Read More: Cardi B Shares Hilarious Story About Offset’s Michael Jackson Tattoo

What are Bardi and Offset Working on Next?

Besides coordinating their outfits and creating two adorable children, we've heard Cardi B and Offset team up on a handful of musical joint efforts throughout their careers. The first was "Lick" from the New Yorker's Gangsta B**ch Music Vol. 2, and since then we've heard them on "Clout" and "JEALOUSY." Which of the couple's past releases is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]