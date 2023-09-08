Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B For Having Her Back: “You Never Jumped Ship”

Megan Thee Stallion’s returning to the fold after taking a brief hiatus from the limelight. After appearing in court to testify against Tory Lanez, Megan took a step back from the public eye. In the past few months, she hasn’t necessarily been seen out and about, nor has she released music. At the same time, the court of public opinion was turning against her. Fans and peers began publicly siding with Tory Lanez after a judge found him guilty of shooting Megan.

As many celebrities began to show their support for Lanez, Megan faced accusations of lying on the Canadian rapper, among other things. However, Cardi B was still in her corner. This morning, the two released their new single, “Bongos,” their second collaboration since “WAP,” and hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the single beforehand. Megan opened up about Cardi’s support and how the Bronx MC continuously held her down when it felt like everyone else was against her.

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B

During their livestream, Meg explained how she’s created boundaries with people to ensure her peace of mind. However, she explained how Cardi’s kept it “nothing but real” to her. “The industry is so f**ked up,” Megan said. “But this girl is probably the only girl who has been this consistent, and this real and this just great of a person to me. So, I just wanna say, Cardi, I really love you so much and I really appreciate it.”

She added, “At a time you could have jumped ship, you never jumped ship. And you’ve always been rocking with me and I’m just so appreciative.” Meanwhile, Cardi explained how her support for Megan never wavered in the midst of Tory Lanez’s trial. “I be fighting in the back, b**ch” Cardi B declared. “Just know we fighting for each other,” Megan replied. Check out the full Instagram Live above and sound off with your thoughts on “Bongos” in the comments.

