LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message To Bronny After His Pro Day At Lakers Facility

Bronny James is showcasing his basketball skillset to achieve his dream of playing in the NBA. Bronny had a successful NBA Draft Combine. LeBron James' eldest son showed his shooting ability, athleticism, and basketball IQ, impressing scouts along the way. Bronny has gone from an outside chance of being selected at all to being projected as a second-round pick. What a difference a week can make. Now, Bronny has just participated in his pro day at the Lakers facility, where scouts watched as he worked out. LeBron and Savanah James were in attendance and gave a special message to Bronny after the big day.

On Wednesday, Bronny James participated in the Klutch Pro Day at the Los Angeles Lakers facility in front of NBA stars, league officials, and his father, LeBron James, the Lakers superstar. After the special day for the James family, Lebron sent out a special message to Bronny on Instagram. Lebron seems to really be taking in the process as a father, enjoying watching his son's NBA journey. Overall, James is over the moon for the work his son is putting in.

LeBron James Sends Proud Dad Message To Bronny On Instagram

LeBron James said of Bronny's big day on Instagram, "Can't even explain how @mrs_savannahrj & I were feeling today watching our boy continue on his journey! Excited, emotional, anxiety, jittery, proud, etc etc etc!!! We're all So so proud of you @bronny!" Bron posted a video of some major highlights of Bronny, such as seeing him drain shots from outside the arc, showing his physicality, and off-the-dribble pull-ups. The Lakers are still the most likely team to draft Bronny. Bronny is projected to be a late second-round pick, and the Lakers do possess a late second-round pick, so it might make sense. Unless another team tries to poach him to lure LeBron to their franchise.

Lebron is enjoying the process for Bronny. He recently praised his son's mindset and maturity, which he has shown at the draft combine on his Mind The Game podcast with JJ Redick. Lebron's future in LA is up in the air, but it might be solidified if Bronny ends up in the purple and gold. Overall, Bronny is shooting up draft boards, and LeBron couldn't be prouder if he tried.

