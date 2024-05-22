Chris Paul Is Possibly Gearing Up To Team Up With LeBron James On The Lakers

Current Warriors guard Chris Paul might be linking up with his close friend LeBron James in Los Angeles this offseason. LeBron always dreamed of playing with all of his NBA pals. He once stated that he wished Paul, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and himself could all play on the same team one day. He got to play with Wade on two separate occasions but never CP3 or Carmelo. Now, Chris Paul and LeBron James may be teammates after all these years, as CP3 joining the Lakers is becoming a real possibility.

Chris Paul to the Lakers is becoming a possible move for both parties this offseason. Thanks to Chris Paul's $30 million salary for the next season, the Golden State Warriors have some flexibility. Paul's $30M contract, which is about to expire, might be crucial to making a significant trade happen if Golden State decides to go after another top player. Golden State may decide to cut Paul and let him become a free agent if they are unable to find a trade partner. In comes the Lakers, who would scoop up Paul for the veterans minimum.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas Breaks Down Issue With Chris Paul & Tony Brothers

Chris Paul Might Be Joining LeBron James

In a recent interview on Jovan Buha's Buha Block, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report said that Paul would be a viable summertime option for the Los Angeles Lakers. He said of the move, "Chris Paul will probably be a free agent," Pincus said. "There is a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors. LeBron [James] and him obviously have a close relationship. There is a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. I don't think it's outrageous..." He continued, saying, "I would be remiss without mentioning Chris Paul as a real possibility. It makes a lot of sense to me... Is Chris coming for the minimum? I don’t know... I don’t want to say he comes cheap to the Lakers, but in the absence of a better offer I could see that.”

In any case, it would be logical to presume that Paul will become a free agent prior to the start of the upcoming season. It certainly seems possible for the veteran point guard to join the Lakers at long last. Chris Paul famously had his move to play on the Lakers with Kobe Bryant vetoed by the NBA in 2011. it is a controversial moment in NBA history. Overall, CP3 might finally be a Laker in his advanced NBA age.

Read More: Metro Boomin Reacts To Drake's "The Heart Part 6" With Hilarious Chris Paul Meme

[via]