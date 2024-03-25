Gilbert Arenas Breaks Down Issue With Chris Paul & Tony Brothers

Gilbert Arenas is trying to grasp how Chris Paul earned this technical.

Gilbert Arenas has become a media star with his show Gil's Arena. The show breaks down the latest happenings in the NBA and around the sports world. Recently, Arenas and the crew discussed the technical that Warriors guard Chris Paul received on Friday night. After the game Paul stated to the media he received the technical from official Tony Brothers due to Paul calling him a TikToker. Which ultimately sounds like the strangest way to receive a technical.

Arenas had a little fun with Paul's comments stating, “You on TikTok, TikTokin’, then you get mad I call you a TikToker?” After Paul spoke to the media on Saturday, he posted a Tik Tok video of Tony Brothers on his Instagram page. So, it does seem that Paul believes Brothers is worried about his Tik Tok fame. As well as Brothers may be offended by being a Tik Tok Star in the eyes of Paul. Whatever the case may be, Arenas couldn't help but laugh at the situation. Check out the video clip below of Arenas discussing the situation.

Gilbert Arenas Pokes Fun At Strange Situation Involving CP3

To make matters worse, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Golden State Warriors in Friday's matchup 123-111. The Warriors are starting to hit desperation mode as they hang on to the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. However, the Houston Rockets trail the Warriors just one spot for the coveted prize.

All in all, the situation seems silly when you sit back and think about it. However, what side you tend to agree with could shape which part of the equation you deem the most ridiculous. So, what side do you stand on. Was Brothers right for calling the technical? Or are well all with Arenas and this is something we can laugh off? Let us know in the comments where you stand. For the latest news in sports and pop culture, keep it right here with HNHH.

