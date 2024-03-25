Shannon Sharpe Goes In On Jalen Green's Off The Court Activities

Shannon Sharpe has never been a stranger to letting his feelings known. Thankfully for fans, Sharpe has been instant comedy and an all around fun time with his show 'Nightcap.' On the recent episode of the show, Sharpe discusses the off the court life of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. Along with NFL legend Chad Johnson, Sharpe had some fun at the expense of Green's personal life.

The young Rockets star is rumored to have gotten three women pregnant all around the same time. Of course with news like that hitting the airwaves, endless jokes are bound to hit social media. Sharpe and Johnson spared no time letting their fans know how they would be acting in this situation. The NFL Hall of Famer said that young love is something that should be taken with a grain of salt.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Ditched By Paparazzi For Selena Gomez

Shannon Sharpe "Can't Even Be Mad" At Jalen Green's Current Situation

Green isn't the first, and certainly won't be the last professional athlete to be in a situation like this one. However, one has to hope that Green plays himself into a few max contracts if he wants to have multiple children. Just ask Phillip Rivers, the former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback basically has enough children to start his own football team. However, going back to Sharpe's comments, the two former NFL greats were just having a little fun with the situation.

Sharpe continues to be one of the best media personalities in the sports world. This fun exchange with Chad Johnson is just another reason why fans flock to listen to Sharpe speak. What is your favorite Sharpe moment? Please let us know in the comments. For the latest in all of sports and pop culture, stick with us here at HNHH.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Unbothered By Becoming Viral Meme

[Via.]