Shannon Sharpe Unbothered By Becoming Viral Meme

Shannon Sharpe is riding his becoming a viral meme all the way to the bank. "I need more of y'all to go put on that green outfit. Because total wine just ordered 2000 more cases," Sharpe told Chad Johnson. Sharpe went viral for his tight-fitting green outfit and awkward walks as he shot a promotional video for his cognac brand.

Everyone from Antonio Brown to Donnell Rawlings got in on the mockery of Sharpe. However, despite his spot-on impression, Rawlings also took the time to defend Sharpe. Rawlings noted that while it was funny, Sharpe likely still feels the effects of his long playing career in the NFL. Sharpe played for 13 years and appeared in over 200 games while recording nearly 11,000 receiving yards.

Shannon Sharpe Claims Katt Williams Interview Made Him More Money Than Any Year Of His NFL Career

Meanwhile, Sharpe recently claimed that he made more money from his Katt Williams interview than any single year of his NFL career. The Club Shay Shay interview made at least $113,000 from YouTube AdSense and that's before adding in additional exposure, sponsorships, and onward revenue. The most that Sharpe made in a single season in the NFL was in 2000 when he made $5M. Despite Sharpe's Hall of Famer career, both his sixth-round draft pick status and inflation must be taken into account.

Elsewhere, Sharpe defended himself against criticism stemming from his now-viral interview with Williams. "I never said I was a journalist. I am not an interviewer. What I always say at the start of my show is that the person who is coming on the show is coming over for a conversation and a drink. I'm a conversationalist," Sharpe explained to his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson. Furthermore, Sharpe noted that his show gets the big-name guests that it does because Sharpe offers a "safe space" for them to come and talk.

