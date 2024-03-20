Corey Holcomb Unleashes Unhinged Rant About Shannon Sharpe And Lil Rel

Corey Holcomb delivered a manic five-minute set about a host of prominent Black media figures during a recent appearance on the 5150 Show. His first target was Lil Rel Howery, who he accused of "buying b-tches". Specifically, Halcomb accused Lil Rel of "buying a b-tch at the Beyonce show", referring to Lil Rel's proposal to his now-fiancee at a RENAISSANCE Tour concert last year.

However, oalcomb also went after Shannon Sharpe again. Holcomb leapt on the notion that Sharpe was "trapped in the Gaytrix", as suggested by one of the show's hosts. Previously, Holcomb went after Sharpe for hosting "fruit booties" on Club Shay Shay. However, Holcomb is not the only person to allege that Sharpe is secretly queer. Antonio Brown called Sharpe a "rainbow" while going after the Hall of Famer for his criticisms of Lamar Jackson.

Elsewhere, Sharpe recently claimed that he made more money from his Katt Williams interview than any single year of his NFL career. The Club Shay Shay interview made at least $113,000 from YouTube AdSense and that's before adding in additional exposure, sponsorships, and onward revenue. The most that Sharpe made in a single season in the NFL was in 2000 when he made $5M. Despite Sharpe's Hall of Famer career, both his sixth-round draft pick status and inflation must be taken into account.

Meanwhile, Sharpe defended himself against criticism stemming from his now-viral interview with Williams. "I never said I was a journalist. I am not an interviewer. What I always say at the start of my show is that the person who is coming on the show is coming over for a conversation and a drink. I'm a conversationalist," Sharpe explained to his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson. Furthermore, Sharpe noted that his show gets the big-name guests that it does because Sharpe offers a "safe space" for them to come and talk.

