Lil Rel Howery Thanks Beyonce For Saving His Renaissance Tour Concert Proposal

Comedian Lil Rel Howery got engaged this week to long-time girlfriend Dannella Lane. The venue he chose for this very special moment was the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi Stadium on September 4. However, while speaking with TMZ, he revealed that things could have gone horribly wrong if not for the efforts of Beyoncé herself. Turns out that Lil Rel was waiting for "Love On Top", as Tina Knowles has suggested it was the perfect song to propose to. In fact, Knowles made the arrangements to capture the proposal on the jumbotron.

However, the song was later in the setlist than Lil Rel was expecting and as misfortune would have it, "Love on Top" would begin playing as soon as Lil Rel reached the men's bathroom. After doing what he needed to do, he attempted to make it back to his seat, only to realize he had gotten lost. After several minutes, with "Love on Top" (4:27 in length) still miraculously playing, Lil Rel made it back to his seat. He found his confused girlfriend waiting along with a cameraman and a slightly annoyed Beyoncé, who had been stalling for time during the song.

Plenty of famous faces as well as Lil Rel have been popping up on the Renaissance Tour as it travels the West Coast. Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson were a surprising celebrity spot, given that most people assumed that they had broken up after Jackson spectacularly fumbled the bag after shaming Palmer for a previous concert outfit. Guess that isn't the case and Jackson remains perhaps the luckiest man alive.

Speaking of relationship drama, turns out that Travis Scott had some of his own. Scott recently recruited Beyoncé for "Delresto (Echoes)" on his new album UTOPIA. However, he was simply an audience member while attending one of Beyoncé's LA shows. Turns out that Scott was in attendance at the same show as his ex, Kylie Jenner. Jenner was in attendance with her new beau, actor Timothée Chalamet. Despite this, Scott does not appear to have run into the couple. That may be for the best as UTOPIA also featured the track "Meltdown", which explicitly contained disses against the new couple.

