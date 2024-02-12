Corey Holcomb Continues To Perpetuate Shannon Sharpe Gay Rumors, Says Sharpe Brings "Fruit Booties" To "Club Shay Shay"

Corey Holcomb is a comedian who is not afraid to say how he feels about a situation. However, he is someone who comes across as a hater whenever he goes after someone. That is exactly what happened today as he took aim at Shannon Sharpe. Overall, his gripe against Shannon came in relation to the NFL legend's feud with Mike Epps. Although Shannon and Epps are on track for an amicable conversation, Holcomb decided to weigh in with some thoughts of his own.

If you recall, this all started when Epps accused Shannon Sharpe of being gay. "That n***a Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview. I said ‘no Medea, I ain’t doing no interview with you’ – so you can sit across from me and look at my balls,” Epps said. “The n***a sh*t is called Shay Shay the n*gga is telling you. Put a wig on that motherf*cker and tell me if that ain’t motherf*cking Madea sister.” Sharpe then clapped back by saying that Epps is a liar and he can expose DMs if necessary. As for Holcomb's comments, he continued to push the narrative that Sharpe might be gay.

The comedian said that Sharpe has "fruit booties" on his show and that he is having sex with his male guests. Furthermore, the comedian took issue with Sharpe saying Taylor Swift moves the needle more than Beyonce. There were a bunch of other gripes he had with Sharpe, although as many fans explained, Holcomb is coming across as a hater. Shannon is having a huge moment with Club Shay Shay, and not everyone is happy about it. That said, his brand is expanding, and he continues to be beloved by those who appreciate what he does.

