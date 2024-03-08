Katt Williams Runs Lightning-Fast 40-Yard Dash At NFL Pro Day Event

Katt Williams continues to flex his physical fitness. The comedian ran a 4.97 40-yard event at an NFL pro day event. The run, and time, was captured by first-round draft prospect Jared Verse from Florida State.

However, this is not the first time that Williams have run a wild 40-yard dash. In January, Footage emerged appearing to back up Williams' claim on Club Shay Shay suggesting that he can run a sub-4.50 40-yard dash. In the video, Williams is seen running the 40-yard dash in 4.47. That's the same time that first-round pick Sauce Gardner ran in 2022. It appears that Williams wasn't kidding about keeping himself in good shape. However, fans used the video to further the beef between Williams and Kevin Hart. Hart injured himself in August 2023 while trying to beat a former NFL player in a foot race.

Shannon Sharpe Claims Katt Williams Interview Made Him More Money Than Any Year Of His NFL Career

Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe has claimed that he made more money from his Katt Williams interview than any single year of his NFL career. The Club Shay Shay interview made at least $113,000 from YouTube AdSense and that's before adding in additional exposure, sponsorships, and onward revenue. The most that Sharpe made in a single season in the NFL was in 2000 when he made $5M. Despite Sharpe's Hall of Famer career, both his sixth-round draft pick status and inflation must be taken into account.

Elsewhere, Sharpe defended himself against criticism stemming from his now-viral interview with Williams. "I never said I was a journalist. I am not an interviewer. What I always say at the start of my show is that the person who is coming on the show is coming over for a conversation and a drink. I'm a conversationalist," Sharpe explained to his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson. Furthermore, Sharpe noted that his show gets the big-name guests that it does because Sharpe offers a "safe space" for them to come and talk.

