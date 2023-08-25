Kevin Hart Injury Video Surfaces Online

Kevin Hart recently revealed that he is temporarily confined to a wheelchair after tearing several core muscles in recent weeks. “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the fuck am I doing???? I blew my shit….I’m done. FML,” Hart wrote on Instagram. However, Hart appeared humbled at the very least, stating that it was the stupidest thing he had done in his life. Furthermore, he went on to question why he had even tried, saying that he had been blinded by the desire to be the “fastest man at the BBQ.” He went on to say that the injury was a sign that he needed to “slow down” and “act his age.”

He later shared a more NSFW update about his condition. “It’s fucking bad. My dick looks like a thumb. Everything’s swollen,” Hart lamented in a follow-up video. Additionally, the comedian said that his “balls got big as hell” and that he is still currently unable to move his legs. Furthermore, he spoke on the state the injury has left him in. “Look at this shit,” he continued. “You know how long it takes me to get the fuck out of the car? I’m a mess.” While calling out his famous friends who have been clowning on him, Hart said he is looking at a six to week recovery time. However, footage of the incident that stuck him in the chair has been posted online.

Video Of Race Captures Moment Hart Gets Injured

Heres the footage of Kevin hart getting hurt trying to race Steven Ridley 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Wk16U2Fb0U — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 25, 2023

It’s your classic sports injury. The video shows Hart running down a darkened residential street against Stevan Ridley, who played eight seasons in the NFL. Furthermore, at the 2011 combine, Ridley clocked a 4.65 40-yard dash. He was taken in the third round by the Patriots. As the two men race toward the camera, Hart pulls up early and hobbles through the final few yards of the race, clearly injured. It’s a scene we’ve seen countless times before on the gridiron, basketball court, and athletics track. However, that doesn’t lessen the pain or severity of what Hart is going through now.

Hart is well known for his dedication to fitness and this appears to simply be an unfortunate turn of events. Even the best athletes suffer injuries like this. Furthermore, Hart said as much while calling out the celebrities roasting him. “I’m getting all types of calls … from friends, athletes … everybody starts off the same … ‘What the fuck were you thinking, Kev? How you do that? Man, you’re supposed to be in shape. Bitch, I am in shape! This ain’t got nothing to do with being in shape!” However, we hope that he is able to recover quickly from this nasty turn of fortune.

