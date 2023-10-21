Chris Paul Tries To Look Taller In Photo With Victor Wembanyama, Social Media Goes Wild

Chris Paul is going viral after photographers caught him trying to add a few inches in a recent jersey swap. Paul caught up with Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama in the tunnel after the preseason finale between San Antonio and Golden State. As they posed for a photo together, Paul could be seen pushing himself onto his tiptoes to close the height gap. Paul is 6"0 but Wembanyama towers over him at 7"4.

The photo quickly did the rounds on social media. One user compared the photo to those of NBA players with their wives, who are often tiny in comparison to their professionally-tall husbands. Another posted a gif of Legolas from Lord Of The Rings asking (Gimli) if he would like a box to stand on. Meanwhile, there were many people complaining about the ridiculousness of a jersey swap following a preseason game.

Wembanyama & Spurs Beat Warriors & Paul In Preseason Finale

The Spurs closed out the NBA preseason on a high note, handing the Warriors their only loss before the season gets underway next week. Wembanyama led all scorers with 19 points in just 21 minutes, adding four rebounds and five blocks as well. It's been a great preseason for the French rookie, who showed off just about everything that makes him unique as a player. The Spurs open the season against the Mavericks at home. The impact of Wembanyama on a Spurs team not expected to do a whole this season is one of the biggest stories of the NBA.

Paul had a much quieter game, putting up just five points in 19 minutes. In fact, just one Warriors starter, Steph Curry, cracked double-digit points. However, the Warriors only lost by five thanks to big performances from Dario Saric, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. The Warriors will face the Suns in one of the marquee games on opening night next week.

