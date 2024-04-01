LeBron James Raps Along To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss, Metro Boomin Reacts

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Brooklyn to take on the Nets last night. Overall, it was a massive game for the Lakers as they were able to come through with a win. However, it was LeBron who ultimately stole the show during the game. He scored 40 points, which is impressive when you consider how he is 39 years old. Moreover, he was able to break a long-standing record held by Michael Jordan. The record in question was for the most 30-point games in NBA history. Considering LeBron's longevity, it was only a matter of time before he broke this record.

Prior to the game, LeBron caused quite a stir on social media. Below, you can see that during the warmups, LeBron was rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss on the track "Like That." Overall, it was a fun sight to see as James was having a whole lot of fun. That said, some felt like it was a curious thing to do given his friendship with Drake. In fact, after the Pusha T beef, Drake went on LeBron's show The Shop, where LeBron told him just how proud he was of his friend.

LeBron James Warms Up

Subsequently, Metro Boomin saw the clip of LeBron, and took to social media to respond. In fact, he lamented how LeBron had an incredible game, and claimed that it was all thanks to his new song. "bro was warming up to Like That then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points," Metro wrote. LeBron doesn't need much more motivation these days. He wants his fifth NBA title, and he needs to win it soon as his career will likely come to an end soon.

Metro Boomin Speaks

Let us know what you think of LeBron rapping along to Kendrick, in the comments section down below. Was it a subtle shot at Drake or was it just innocent? Do you think Drizzy is going to take issue with any of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

