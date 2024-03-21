LeBron James Surprises Duquesne With LeBron 21s For March Madness

LeBron James surprised Duquesne's men's basketball team with new LeBron 21s ahead of the start of their March Madness run. LeBron delivered the shoes to the team in person as they prepared to face BYU in Omaha. The Pittsburgh-based school, who appear in March Madness for the first time since 1977, is coached by Keith Dambrot, LeBron's high school coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary's. Dambrot has been with the Dukes since 2017 and sees them enter March Madness after making the CBI last year.

The LeBron 21s dropped the "Blue Diver" variant earlier this month. The two-tone blue shoes have a unique design based on oysters. LeBron has explained that this is a tribute to his daughter, Zhuri. According to LeBron, he wanted a shoe that showcased how he protects her like an oyster protects its pearl.

LeBron James Drops "Chapter 2" Of Fashion Collab With Liverpool FC

Elsewhere, LeBron has released the second round of designs for his ongoing collab with Liverpool FC. The new drop includes a limited edition basketball jersey, soccer jersey, and a redesign of the Nike LeBrons. The overwhelming color used is teal to reflect the classic Liverpool away kit motif. The jerseys also carry references to Liverpool's "You'll Never Walk Alone" motto as well as LeBron's own "Strive For Greatness" mantra. LeBron has been a minority owner of the historic soccer club since 2011. He has been occasionally spotted at games, although the overlap of the Premier League and NBA seasons makes this difficult.

The fits were modeled by LeBron, Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk, women's vice-captain Taylor Hinds, as well as Alisson, Ryan Gravenberch, and Andy Robertson. "It's great to have worked together alongside LeBron to launch this collaboration. I'm excited for everyone to see what we've created," Van Dijk said. Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, only trailing Arsenal on goal difference.. Longtime Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already announced that he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

