LeBron James Opens Up On Why He Started New Podcast

LeBron James and JJ Redick are a dynamic duo.

BYTyler Reed
Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball. Some will even argue that he is the greatest to ever lace up a pair of shoes. However, after collecting every accolade a player can earn during his career, what is there left for James to do? Well, that answer is easy, start a podcast of course. Alongside NBA veteran JJ Redick, James has started a podcast called Mind the Game. This venture is sure to gain a massive audience rather quickly, and for good reason.

After the Lakers big victory over the Indiana Pacers James was asked about the podcast, and the idea behind it. Here's an excerpt of what James had to say. "We was losing the essence of the game of basketball and the true meaning behind the game. I was getting very frustrated with the daily comparisons every single day." The NBA legend believes the actual game is getting lost behind the comparisons of the greats of every generation. To hear the audio of his comments, check out the video below.

Read More: LeBron James Wants To Start Streaming

LeBron James Wants To Focus On The Game In His New Podcast

Conversations about the game of basketball are more often than not arguments. But it isn't about debating the game that is currently being played, more of who would be the best at certain position or situation. Educating fans about the game and its history is far more intriguing than arguing why player A or player B having the better career. Which is why bringing in Redick was an excellent choice to help James create a path in the podcast genre.

This podcast is destined to be a success because fans are starving for more than just a headline. Having one of the greatest to ever play the game and teach the game inside and out would be a fantastic listen. However, can it shake the constant headline-chasing that podcasts do? Do you see yourself listening to James and Redick regularly? If not, tell us why in the comment section. For the latest news in sports and pop culture, stick with us here at HNHH.

Read More: Lebron James Watches Bronny's USC Game While Doing Media Interviews

[Via.]

Tyler Reed
Tyler Reed is a current Sports Writer for HotNewHipHop. He started back in March of 2023 with the company. During his time Tyler has shown his expertise in all things sports. Ranging from NBA news, all the way to boxing and MMA. He has bylines with several outlets, such as Busted Coverage, where Tyler has covered the NFL, College Football, WWE and beyond. Tyler has also written for Detroit Jock City, Wildcat Blue Nation and Swarm and Sting for the FanSided Network. Tyler is a massive Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Reds fan. Being from Kentucky, he chose connections to sports franchises that he enjoyed watching as a child. Unfortunately, his professional fandoms have only brought him pain. Tyler's hobbies outside of work include exercising and binge-watching the same shows he has watched for the last decade while endlessly scrolling through social media. His favorite hip-hop artists are Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Kentucky's own Jack Harlow.
