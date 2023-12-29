LeBron James Wants To Start Streaming

LeBron has suggested that he wants to start livestreaming his Madden games when he plays against other people. "Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand 👑," LeBron tweeted. Of course, the Lakers star was bombarded with suggestions ranging from Twitch to Rumble to Kick to OnlyFans. Overall, people were very excited to see it happen.

LeBron would become just the latest athlete to start streaming. Packers running back AJ Dillon has gone viral in recent months for late-night Twitch streams of Farming Simulator. Dillon's activities were particularly notable because he would often be seen streaming late into the night on days before the Packers had games. Would you like to see LeBron stream Madden? Who would you like to see him play against? Let us know in the comments.

Kendrick Perkins has declared that the perfect Christmas gift for LeBron James from the Lakers would be trading for Zach LaVine. "They need that third superstar. They need someone who can play at the perimeter, someone who can score 20 consistently." In short, Perkins wanted the Lakers to trade for someone who could help take the pressure off LeBron, who turns 39 at the end of the week. LaVine is currently out with a foot injury that sidelined him in early December. However, he is expected back in early January. Before he went down, he was averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game. That would make LaVine the third-highest scorer on the Lakers and the team's 20-point scorer after LeBron and Anthony Davis. Whether they make this move remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, LeBron James was also tweeting about his younger son, Bryce. After Bleacher Report posted highlights of Bryce in a big win for Sierra Canyon game, LeBron reposted it. "Yessir!! He just working and striving for greatness! 🤴🏾," LeBron added as a caption.

