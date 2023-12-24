LeBron James' Christmas Wish? The Return Of Festive Jerseys To The NBA

LeBron James has expressed a desire for the NBA to bring back the Christmas jerseys that briefly existed in the early 2010s. "This was amazing!! 💨💨💨💨🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. I do wish we had Xmas day uniforms across the league still. Wonder why it stopped. 🤷🏾‍♂️," LeBron wrote on Twitter. The Lakers veteran was responding to a throwback post about the jerseys. It's unclear why the NBA has stopped doing Christmas jerseys. However, the discontinuation likely came about as a result of the league focusing on more league-wide initiatives, such as the City Edition jerseys.

LeBron is in action on Christmas Day, as the Lakers play the Celtics. The team recently snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to a 40-point performance from LeBron against the Thunder. "We needed this win. We didn't want to end the road trip in a losing effort. To come in here to play versus a team that's been playing extremely well throughout this season, it was a big win for us," LeBron said after the game. The Lakers are now 16-14 and hold the 9th seed in the West.

Bronny James, Son Of LeBron, Continues College Slate

Meanwhile, Bronny James, LeBron's son, has continued his tentative start to his freshman season at USC. Bronny has now appeared in three games, two losses, and is averaging 16 minutes off the bench. His production has been slow - averaging 5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1 assist a game. Next up for USC, following the Christmas break, is a Pacific Northwest road trip. First up is Oregon on December 28, followed by Oregon State on December 30. USC is projected to finish second in the Pac-12, behind Arizona. However, the Trojans have struggled immensely in the non-conference slate.

As for LeBron, he and the Lakers have four games to close out the year. After the Celtics on Christmas Day, there are also games against Charlotte, Minnesota, and New Orleans. Do you think that the NBA should bring back Christmas jerseys? Let us know in the comments.

