Eminem Joins Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre For Surprise Performance With LeBron James & Shaq In The Crowd

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Dre and Snoop's "Gin & Juice" party in London treated Eminem fans to a special appearance following a "Death Of Slim Shady" pop-up.

Eminem is riding the high off of The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), and all his celebrations are a Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope affair. Moreover, he recently popped out for a surprise performance at Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's launch party for their "Gin & Juice" canned cocktail brand in the United Kingdom on Thursday (July 18). None other than Shaq hosted the event, and even LeBron James was in attendance. Marshall Mathers performed "Houdini" and "Forgot About Dre," whereas Dre and Snoop played cuts like "The Next Episode." This followed Em's appearance at a Death Of Slim Shady pop-up in London, at which he kicked it with fans, gave out autographs, and posed next to a fake casket for his alter ego.

As for Eminem's hip-hop old-heads, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre seemed to enjoy the English city, with the latter comparing it to Compton. "I didn’t know it was that many Black people out here. It felt like the hood," Snoop Dogg remarked. In an interview with Capital Xtra, they elaborated on their collaborative bond. "It taught me how to be professional, Dr. Dre has always been like a big brother to me," Tha Doggfather posited. "He’s always had the attitude and the spirit of always looking forward."

Eminem's Surprise Performance

"I love that [Snoop Dogg] gives me his trust with his career," Dr. Dre added. "I’m never going to let my bro down." All in all, this seemed like a fantastic event and a great celebration about the duo's upcoming album and Eminem's latest release. Speaking of which, fans are already breaking down possible interpretations, meanings, and theories behind The Death Of Slim Shady. One is the classic flip of playing the album backwards, and it's wild to see how many different takes are just as valid and reasonable.

More Moments From London Travels

Meanwhile, another close Eminem family tree member, 50 Cent, recently offered his thoughts on the Detroit legend's latest full-length. "Yo @eminem s**t is crazy it takes me a while to understand the details of this one [fire emoji]," Fif wrote of the project on Instagram. We can only guess as to what these stars will do for the rest of 2024. Hopefully they keep things just as exciting.

