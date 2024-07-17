Eminem Fans Run Wild With Theory That His New Album Is Actually Meant To Be Played In Reverse

While this is an interesting thought, it is not the only one going viral right now.

With Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady being so fresh, fans are still dissecting it closely. The possible chart-topping LP came with specific instructions from Mr. Mathers ahead of its release this past Friday, July 12. "Public service announcement: the "death of slim shady" is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order, they might not make sense. Enjoy". Of course, the storyline of the project surrounds the departure from his villainous alter ego, Slim Shady. On the closing track, Eminem apologizes to his kids for letting the devil on his shoulder get the best of him in an alternate world.

That song alone can be understood in multiple ways, but fans are having an even bigger mindf***. Across the internet, according to Uproxx, multiple theories are running amuck. They are suggesting that Eminem's "PSA" about listening to the album in order is essentially a hoax. One of the most common right now is that playing it backwards in the correct way. Apparently, when you do this, it reveals that Slim Shady murders Marshall Mathers instead.

Fans Claim They Aren't Fooled By Eminem's Listening Guide For His New Album

Above is one of the many detailed breakdowns of how each song tells this opposing story. If this was Eminem's intention, then the album can be heard in two different ways. Other people are proposing that it's supposed to be spun on a loop. This explanation is also intriguing since an alter ego is obviously not a physical entity, meaning it cannot be killed. The user on X who came up with this cites "Guilty Conscience 2" as the key moment in which they came to this realization. "Eminem's story is displayed with a "nightmare" because shady is a nightmare for him, because of its after effects like cancellation etc. But when he uses him, the feeling is too good to be true, that's why he always comes back to shady again and again!!".