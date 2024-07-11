Eminem Delivers Critical Instructions On How To Listen To "The Death Of Slim Shady"

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Fans can't wait.

Eminem is easily one of the biggest artists ever. Overall, he has sold tens of millions of records, and he isn't stopping now. Although he hasn't dropped in a few years, that streak ends on Friday. He will be coming through with The Death Of Slim Shady, an album that promises to be one of his most unique thus far. This is all thanks to some of the concepts he has been teasing. As the title of the album suggests, he is looking to kill off his alter ego.

Ahead of the new album's release, Eminem took to Twitter where he offered a fair warning for all of his listeners. Essentially, he offered up some key listening instructions that could go a long way for those who want to experience the project as it was meant to be consumed. "Public service announcement: the "death of slim shady" is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy," Eminem wrote.

Eminem With A Heads Up

This crucial piece of information is certainly going to be music to the ears of fans. Concept albums can be few and far between these days. However, it seems as though Em is fully committed to telling a story with this project. Knowing him, there will definitely be some unique twists and turns along the way. Now that "Tobey" and "Houdini" are already out, it will be interesting to see how these tracks fit into the narrative. Hopefully, the project will live up to the hype.

Let us know what you think about this revelation from Eminem, in the comments section down below. Are you excited about this new album which comes out at midnight? What are your thoughts on this new era of Eminem? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

