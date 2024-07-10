Eminem's "Tobey" Slots In At #95 On The Billboard Hot 100

It might be a shockingly low placement, but the song should be more of a steady climber, especially with the album coming Friday.

Eminem did not pull off a magic trick number's wise with "Tobey" like he did with "Houdini", but the latest single still earns a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. According to the latest refresh of the charts on Tuesday, The Death of Slim Shady cut barely cracks the list at #95. In comparison, "Houdini" debuted at number two. That made it the highest charting single for Em since his 2013 collab with Rihanna, "The Monster". While you could argue that "Tobey" is a better track overall than its predecessor, the former does possess some key traits.

For starters, the track in nearly a minute shorter, with the lead-off track clocking in at 3:47. Typically, songs around that length do better on the charts overall. Additionally, "Houdini" is a catchier tune, especially on the chorus. While BabyTron's on "Tobey" is still very good, it comes across clunkier flow wise. Regardless, though, Eminem charting consecutively is a great accomplishment, and it would not be surprising if it climbed up higher once the album drops Friday, July 12.

Eminem Helps BabyTron Earn His First Billboard Hit With "Tobey"

Speaking of the project, things are really falling in place for it. Over the last couple of days, Eminem has given us the symbolic cover art, as well as the official tracklist. The latter was leaked prior on Apple Music, showing off the potential features. However, it has since been replaced with song titles and hidden guests. Some call back to previous tracks during the peak of the Slim Shady era and there are 19 in total.

What are your thoughts on "Tobey" by Eminem, Big Sean, and BabyTron placing at #95 on the Billboard Hot 100? Are you surprised by its initial ranking, why or why not? Do you expect the single to climb up the list as the days progress? Is it your favorite of the two album cuts we have? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Eminem. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.