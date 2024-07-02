Eminem Reveals The Artwork For Highly Anticipated Single "Tobey"

BYZachary Horvath997 Views
37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Eminem attends the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
"Tobey" is just hours away from dropping.

Eminem will always have fans on the edge of their seats for new music and today is no different. In just a few short hours he will be dropping off the second and possible final single for The Death of Slim Shady, "Tobey". The track has been generating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced a few days ago. Part of the reason for that is because of the guests coming along for the ride. Two fellows Michiganders, Big Sean and BabyTron, will be lending their talents to the track. Eminem is doing a cool thing with "Tobey", as all three MCs are essentially repping three different generations of Detroit hip-hop.

Marshall Mathers is playing into that aspect even more on the artwork, which he just revealed on his Instagram moments ago. It recreates the iconic Spider-Man meme where two spiderweb-weaving superheroes are pointing at each other. That iconic Marvel character seems to be the main theme of "Tobey" as the song is a partial homage to actor Tobey Maguire. He portrayed the masked vigilante in the original films in the early 2000s. As most superhero super fans would know, Spider-Man becomes Spider-man after being bit by a radioactive arachnid.

Eminem Is Dropping "Tobey" At 12 PM EST

However, for Eminem, Sean, and Tron, they seem to have been nibbled on by a goat. The latter's lyrics were teased in the trailer toward the end, and he rapped, "Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, but see, me? It was a goat". If that is any indication, this looks to be a more of a braggadocious cut. However, we will find out sooner than later, as "Tobey" drops at 12 p.m. EST. Some fans were a little surprised that it did not drop at midnight, but Eminem never revealed the time in the original teaser.

What are your thoughts on the cover art for Eminem's upcoming single "Tobey" with Big Sean and BabyTron? Is this going to be a better track than "Houdini", why or why not? Are you surprised that Eminem is dropping his new album next Friday? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Eminen, Big Sean, and BabyTron. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
