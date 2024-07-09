Eminem Unveils Cover Art For "The Death Of Slim Shady"

37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Eminem attends the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Eminem drops on Friday.

Eminem is easily one of the most legendary artists across all genres. Overall, Em is considered to be one of the best hip-hop artists of all time. Although many have him as the greatest, most have him comfortably in their top 10s. At this point, his legacy in the rap game is cemented. However, that is not stopping him from delivering yet another album over 25 years into his career. In fact, on Friday, he will be dropping The Death Of Slim Shady.

This is a highly-anticipated album that has already gotten a couple of big singles. For instance, the lead single was "Houdini." Meanwhile, we got "Tobey" just last week. These singles have been a bit polarizing, but that has always been the case with Em. Either way, his album drops in a few days regardless, and today, fans were blessed with the cover art for the album. Below, you can see Slim Shady being zipped up into a body bag.

Eminem Takes His Concepts Seriously

Needless to say, Eminem is leaning heavily into The Death Of Slim Shady concept. In the music video for "Tobey," we even saw Slim Shady chopped into pieces with a chainsaw. Em has always pushed boundaries with his visuals, and it's clear that some things just never change. If one thing is for certain it is that this album is going to be intriguing. With the tracklist seemingly leaking online, you can just imagine how excited fans are right now. Hopefully, Em can live up to the hype with this release.

Let us know what you think of the cover art for The Death Of Slim Shady, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the new Eminem album? What are your expectations for the legendary artist given his recent output? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

