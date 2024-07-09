Eminem Unveils Cover Art For "The Death Of Slim Shady"

Eminem drops on Friday.

Eminem is easily one of the most legendary artists across all genres. Overall, Em is considered to be one of the best hip-hop artists of all time. Although many have him as the greatest, most have him comfortably in their top 10s. At this point, his legacy in the rap game is cemented. However, that is not stopping him from delivering yet another album over 25 years into his career. In fact, on Friday, he will be dropping The Death Of Slim Shady.

This is a highly-anticipated album that has already gotten a couple of big singles. For instance, the lead single was "Houdini." Meanwhile, we got "Tobey" just last week. These singles have been a bit polarizing, but that has always been the case with Em. Either way, his album drops in a few days regardless, and today, fans were blessed with the cover art for the album. Below, you can see Slim Shady being zipped up into a body bag.

Eminem Takes His Concepts Seriously

Needless to say, Eminem is leaning heavily into The Death Of Slim Shady concept. In the music video for "Tobey," we even saw Slim Shady chopped into pieces with a chainsaw. Em has always pushed boundaries with his visuals, and it's clear that some things just never change. If one thing is for certain it is that this album is going to be intriguing. With the tracklist seemingly leaking online, you can just imagine how excited fans are right now. Hopefully, Em can live up to the hype with this release.