Eminem Prompts All Sorts Of Fan Reactions To New Album "The Death Of Slim Shady"

While many fans were impressed with the more emotional moments and lyrical displays, others still find Eminem a little corny.

Eminem's new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is finally here, and it's every bit as divisive and vibrant as we all came to expect. Not only does he keep up with a lot of his creative flows and lyrical flips, but he also plays with some different production styles and fully dives into a more conceptual project. Some fans are very impressed with how the more emotional moments on the album played out, whereas others aren't as big of a fan. Either way, the Detroit MC definitely gave fans a lot to digest and discuss with this new project, and it's his most artistically compelling work in a while.

However, Eminem's definitely not here for your criticism, as the opening track "Renaissance" reveals. "Now let’s travel inside the mind of a hater / ‘Cause I don’t see no fans, all I see’s a bunch of complainers/ ‘Kendrick’s album was cool, but it didn’t have any bangers' / 'Wayne’s album or Ye’s, couldn’t tell you which one was lamer' / 'Joyner’s album was corny, Shady’s new s**t is way worse' / Everything is either too tame or there’s too much anger / I didn’t like the beat, so I hated ‘Might Delete Later' / You nerdy pricks would find something wrong with ’36 Chambers,'" he raps on the cut.

Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady: Listen

Elsewhere, on tracks like "Fuel" with JID, Eminem takes aim at Diddy and other foes. "I’m like a R-A-P-E-R / Got so many essays, S-As / Wait, he didn’t just spell the word ‘rapper’ and leave out a P, did he? / R.I.P., rest in peace Biggie / And ‘Pac, both of y’all should be living / But I ain’t tryna beef with him / ‘Cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D did him," he spits. Check out some reactions to The Death Of Slim Shady down below.

Stans React To The Death Of Slim Shady