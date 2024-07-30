Eminem Fans Uncover "Genius" Easter Egg In "The Death Of Slim Shady" Dating Back To 2005

Eminem's "The Death Of Slim Shady" is even more detailed than some fans initially thought.

Eminem fans have seemingly uncovered an easter egg on the legendary rapper's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). It centers around an interview the Detroit artist gave back in 2005, in which he described his classic track, "When I'm Gone," as "the death of Slim Shady” and him “putting this persona to bed.” On his new song, "Guilty Conscience 2," he shoots his alter ego which prompts a snippet of “When I’m Gone” to start playing in the background.

When the easter egg started to go viral on social media, fans were stunned by the detail. "This guy is a genius man didn’t even clock," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Jesus man this dude is light years ahead of the game. No wonder he’s so bored he’s beefing with himself." One fan also pointed out: "Also he said What shot is this? First, second, it's your third which links back to this song and my darling where he tries to end slim previously as well."

Eminem Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Eminem dropped The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) back on July 12 as his twelfth studio album. The project features collaborations with JID, Skylar Grey, Big Sean, BabyTron, and several more artists. It peaked at the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Eminem References "When I'm Gone"