Eminem Fans Uncover "Genius" Easter Egg In "The Death Of Slim Shady" Dating Back To 2005

BYCole Blake239 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1st Financial Hip Hop Summit
DETROIT - MAY 14: Rap artist Eminem speaks about his financial past and present at the 1st Financial Hip Hop Summit May 14, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. The summit, which brought together Russell Simmons and hip Hop and Rap artists to raise awareness of young adults about the importance of financial empowerment. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Eminem's "The Death Of Slim Shady" is even more detailed than some fans initially thought.

Eminem fans have seemingly uncovered an easter egg on the legendary rapper's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). It centers around an interview the Detroit artist gave back in 2005, in which he described his classic track, "When I'm Gone," as "the death of Slim Shady” and him “putting this persona to bed.” On his new song, "Guilty Conscience 2," he shoots his alter ego which prompts a snippet of “When I’m Gone” to start playing in the background.

When the easter egg started to go viral on social media, fans were stunned by the detail. "This guy is a genius man didn’t even clock," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Jesus man this dude is light years ahead of the game. No wonder he’s so bored he’s beefing with himself." One fan also pointed out: "Also he said What shot is this? First, second, it's your third which links back to this song and my darling where he tries to end slim previously as well."

Read More: Eminem "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" Album Review

Eminem Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Eminem dropped The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) back on July 12 as his twelfth studio album. The project features collaborations with JID, Skylar Grey, Big Sean, BabyTron, and several more artists. It peaked at the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Eminem References "When I'm Gone"

Despite the excitement, Joe Budden recently remarked that he isn't interested in hearing Eminem's new album. After admitting that Em ranks among the greatest of all time, he remarked: "I know where he stands as an MC. I know what he does. [But] I didn’t feel that urgency with this. It has nothing to do with him or with music. I don’t care about none of the Slim Shady sh*t. I don’t care about f*cking Jennifer Aniston or whoever he’s dissing, f*cking Nick Storm, Nick Fury, or whoever he’s dissing.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Eminem Gives Fans A Worthy Curtain Call With "The Death Of Slim Shady"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...