Eminem Fans Uncover "Genius" Easter Egg In "The Death Of Slim Shady" Dating Back To 2005

Eminem fans have seemingly uncovered an easter egg on the legendary rapper's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). It centers around an interview the Detroit artist gave back in 2005, in which he described his classic track, "When I'm Gone," as "the death of Slim Shady” and him “putting this persona to bed.” On his new song, "Guilty Conscience 2," he shoots his alter ego which prompts a snippet of “When I’m Gone” to start playing in the background.
When the easter egg started to go viral on social media, fans were stunned by the detail. "This guy is a genius man didn’t even clock," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Jesus man this dude is light years ahead of the game. No wonder he’s so bored he’s beefing with himself." One fan also pointed out: "Also he said What shot is this? First, second, it's your third which links back to this song and my darling where he tries to end slim previously as well."
Eminem Performs In Detroit
Eminem dropped The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) back on July 12 as his twelfth studio album. The project features collaborations with JID, Skylar Grey, Big Sean, BabyTron, and several more artists. It peaked at the top spot on the US Billboard 200 chart.
Eminem References "When I'm Gone"
Despite the excitement, Joe Budden recently remarked that he isn't interested in hearing Eminem's new album. After admitting that Em ranks among the greatest of all time, he remarked: "I know where he stands as an MC. I know what he does. [But] I didn’t feel that urgency with this. It has nothing to do with him or with music. I don’t care about none of the Slim Shady sh*t. I don’t care about f*cking Jennifer Aniston or whoever he’s dissing, f*cking Nick Storm, Nick Fury, or whoever he’s dissing.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem on HotNewHipHop.
