Eminem Leaves Fans Thrilled After Performing Several Classics At Crawford Vs. Madrimov Boxing Match

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Eminem performed "Rap God," "Till I Collapse," and many more hits.

Eminem is getting tons of praise on social media for his performance at the boxing match between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov. He kicked the show off with his recent single, "Houdini." Afterward, he remarked: “Yo California, make some motherf*ckin’ noise for Terence Crawford!” He also performed “Rap God," “Till I Collapse," “Cinderella Man," and "Lose Yourself.” The entire set lasted a total of 15 minutes.

Fans on social media have been loving the performance. "Not only is he a rap legend, but he's showing some serious love for the boxing world too," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "His live shit sounds the same as his albums. Most people sound like sh*t or use a track."

Eminem Performs At Terence Crawford & Israel Madrimov Fight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 3: Eminem performs before the WBA junior middleweight title bout between Terence Crawford and Israel Madrimov at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Despite the praise from fans, Eminem recently revealed that his alter ego, Slim Shady, isn't such a big fan of his music. During an appearance on Complex’s The Face-Off series, last week, Em, speaking as Shady, labeled his music "lyrical miracle" raps. “Everything that people think of when they think of Eminem is f*cking yours truly. From the blonde hair to the middle finger to the f*cking jokes — all of it, me. And if we’re being honest, the music that you’ve been dropping since I bounced ain’t it. Look man, nobody gives a f**k about your lyrical miracles you’re scaring the hoes. People wanna be entertained," he remarked. That interview came after Eminem dropped his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Eminem Performs Several Of His Biggest Hits

Check out Eminem's full performance from the Crawford vs. Madrimov boxing match above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem On HotNewHipHop.

