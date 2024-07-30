Eminem Makes Fun Of His "Lyrical Miracle" Raps In Confrontation With Slim Shady

37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Eminem squared off with his alter ego.

Eminem confronted his Slim Shady alter ego during a new interview for Complex’s The Face-Off series in promotion of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). In one viral moment from the video, Shady trolls Eminem for making "lyrical miracle" raps and not focusing on producing entertaining songs.

“Everything that people think of when they think of Eminem is f*cking yours truly. From the blonde hair to the middle finger to the f*cking jokes — all of it, me. And if we’re being honest, the music that you’ve been dropping since I bounced ain’t it. Look man, nobody gives a f**k about your lyrical miracles you’re scaring the hoes. People wanna be entertained," Shady tells Eminem at one point. Em retorts: "So you think it's entertaining to just be a d*ckhead and piss people off?"

Eminem Performs During MTV Movie Awards In 2014

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

He further fired back by explaining how Shady isn't relevant in the current era: “Every other week on TikTok, Gen Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday. When’s the last time you took a shot at someone who wasn’t a pop star, a non-rapping celebrity, [or] f*cking marginalized communities? It’s f*cking 2024, man. Let people live their lives. This sh*t ain’t got nothing to do with you. It’s not that f*cking hard. Just respect whatever people want to be called and keep it moving.” Check out the full back-and-forth below.

Eminem & Slim Shady Face Off

Eminem dropped The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) back on July 12 as his twelfth studio album. Despite weeks having passed since its release, fans are still noticing new easter eggs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem on HotNewHipHop.

