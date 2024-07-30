Eminem Makes Fun Of His "Lyrical Miracle" Raps In Confrontation With Slim Shady

Eminem squared off with his alter ego.

Eminem confronted his Slim Shady alter ego during a new interview for Complex’s The Face-Off series in promotion of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). In one viral moment from the video, Shady trolls Eminem for making "lyrical miracle" raps and not focusing on producing entertaining songs.

“Everything that people think of when they think of Eminem is f*cking yours truly. From the blonde hair to the middle finger to the f*cking jokes — all of it, me. And if we’re being honest, the music that you’ve been dropping since I bounced ain’t it. Look man, nobody gives a f**k about your lyrical miracles you’re scaring the hoes. People wanna be entertained," Shady tells Eminem at one point. Em retorts: "So you think it's entertaining to just be a d*ckhead and piss people off?"

He further fired back by explaining how Shady isn't relevant in the current era: “Every other week on TikTok, Gen Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday. When’s the last time you took a shot at someone who wasn’t a pop star, a non-rapping celebrity, [or] f*cking marginalized communities? It’s f*cking 2024, man. Let people live their lives. This sh*t ain’t got nothing to do with you. It’s not that f*cking hard. Just respect whatever people want to be called and keep it moving.” Check out the full back-and-forth below.

Eminem & Slim Shady Face Off