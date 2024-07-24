Joe Budden Reveals Why He’s In No Rush To Hear Eminem’s "The Death Of Slim Shady"

It looks like fans will have to wait to hear Joe Budden’s take on Eminem's new album.

Earlier this month, Eminem finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated new album, The Death Of Slim Shady. So far, the project has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. While some think it's some of Em's best work yet, others are unimpressed. One person fans have been waiting to hear from is Joe Budden, who typically never fails to weigh in on releases as big as this one. In a new episode of his podcast, however, he revealed that he hadn't listened to the album yet for a few different reasons.

“I will eventually listen to this, but I haven’t yet. I ain’t thought about it yet... Maybe my life is litter than you guys’ is. In my younger years, I couldn’t imagine a day where I didn’t run to an Eminem project — excluding him dissing me [on] Kamikaze," he explained. “An Eminem project, you rush to it. I know where he stands as an MC. I know what he does. [But] I didn’t feel that urgency with this. It has nothing to do with him or with music."

Joe Budden Says He's Never Been Into "The Funny Sh*t"

“I don’t care about none of the Slim Shady sh*t. I don’t care about f*cking Jennifer Aniston or whoever he’s dissing, f*cking Nick Storm, Nick Fury, or whoever he’s dissing," Budden continued. “For me, Slim Shady helped me to live and stay alive and deal with depression. Back then, that’s what he did for me... I was never into the funny sh*t, but he caught one with that, ‘Guess who’s back, back again.’ I liked that one. But other than that […] I’ma check out the Em album, but I felt good that I have outgrown the urgency of having to rush to it.”