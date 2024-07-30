Eminem Mocks Drake And LeBron James' Infamous "The Shop" Clip

Eminem referenced the infamous moment while speaking with his Slim Shady alter ego.

Eminem channeled Drake and LeBron James during his appearance on Complex’s The Face-Off series, on Tuesday, to mock the infamous encounter between the two on HBO's The Shop. Drake famously recalled texting the NBA legend about whether he had let him down, to which James remarked that he could never let him down. With his Face-Off appearance, Eminem went head to head with his alter ego, Slim Shady.

"Look man, did you text me after 'awfully hot coffee pot' or not?" Shady asks Eminem in the viral clip, referencing his 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher. Fans have been sharing laughs about the joke on social media. "That Drake clip is still crazy to this day," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another remarked: "LeBron is only two years older than Drake bro this clip is crazy." The interview comes as the Detroit rapper continues to promote his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Eminem Performs During Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Rapper Eminem performs onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, he goes head-to-head with Shady to discuss his relevancy. “Everything that people think of when they think of Eminem is f*cking yours truly. From the blonde hair to the middle finger to the f*cking jokes — all of it, me. And if we’re being honest, the music that you’ve been dropping since I bounced ain’t it. Look man, nobody gives a f**k about your lyrical miracles you’re scaring the hoes. People wanna be entertained," Shady tells Eminem at one point. He retorts: "So you think it's entertaining to just be a d*ckhead and piss people off? Every other week on TikTok, Gen Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday. When’s the last time you took a shot at someone who wasn’t a pop star, a non-rapping celebrity, [or] f*cking marginalized communities?"

Eminem References Drake & LeBron James

