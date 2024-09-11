Eminem Makes History With Impressive Billboard 200 Milestone

Eminem has a lot to celebrate.

It's been a busy few months for Eminem. In July, the hitmaker unleashed his twelfth studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady. The concept album was mostly well-received by listeners, and he has even more on the way. Earlier this week, he dropped a trailer for the deluxe edition of the project, labeled the Expanded Mourner’s Edition.

It's expected to include various bonus tracks, and one of them is rumored to feature production by The Alchemist, who appeared in the teaser. Eminem's new and upcoming work isn't the only material gaining recognition these days, however. According to Billboard, he's celebrating yet another exciting milestone.

Curtain Call: The Hits Spends 700th Week On Billboard 200

Eminem performs prior to the Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov WBA World Interim WBO World Super Welterweight Title fight at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)

The outlet reports that his 2005 best-of compilation, Curtain Call: The Hits, has spent over 700 weeks on the Billboard 200. He hit the 700 mark last week, moving roughly 8,000 album equivalent units. The album is only the sixth in history to do so, and the first rap album ever. Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Journey, Metallica, and Creedence Clearwater Revival have reached the milestone in the past.

HipHopDX attributes the compilation's success to a loophole, as Billboard's rules state that a song appearing on more than one album has to be assigned to one. This is determined by whichever album sells the most that week. Since the compilation contains several of Em's early hits, they're often attributed to it, adding to its overall tally. What do you think of Eminem becoming the first rapper whose album has spent 700 weeks or more on the Billboard 200? Are you surprised by this or not? Are you looking forward to hearing the Expanded Mourner’s Edition of his new album The Death Of Slim Shady when it drops this Friday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.