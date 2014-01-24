Artist Bio Follow

Skyler Grey began singing as a backup for children's recording artist Ken Lonnquist at the age of 5. She recorded three albums and toured the midwest up until she was 15 years old. In 2003, she signed as Holly Brook to Machine Shop Recordings, and sang on single "Where'd You Go," by Fort Minor. She went on to record her first solo album, "Like Blood Like Honey," in 2006.She had a brief hiatus from the music industry but returned as Skylar Grey and signed with producer, Alex Da Kid. This directly led to her writing portions of the single, "Love The Way You Lie," by Eminem and Rihanna, and singing the chorus of "Coming Home," by Diddy- Dirty Money. Since that time, she's received multiple offers and released the album "Don't Look Down" on July 5th, 2013.