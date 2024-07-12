Eminem Has Fans Weeping Over Heartbreaking Message To Hailie Jade On "Temporary"

Eminem gets deep on "The Death Of Slim Shady."

Today, Eminem finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated new album, The Death Of Slim Shady. So far, the project has elicited all kinds of reactions, and many are impressed with how much the Detroit MC tapped into his emotional side. On one track featuring Skylar Grey, for example, he sends a heartfelt message to his eldest daughter Hailie Jade. It features somber vocals from Grey and recordings from Hailie Jade's childhood. Needless to say, it's a tear-jerker.

The song, titled "Temporary," is intended for the 28-year-old to listen to once her father passes away and includes advice on getting through the difficult loss and moving forward. "Look after Alaina, Stevie and Uncle Nate/ And sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock," he rhymes. “And I still am, saying goodbye is just not/ Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop.”

Eminem Gets Emotional On The Death Of Slim Shady

At the end of the song, Em admits that it was the "hardest thing" he's ever written, and fans can see why. They're sharing their reactions to the emotional track on X in the form of GIFs and memes, and agree that it's one of the more memorable moments from The Death Of Slim Shady. This isn't the only tear-inducing song on the album, however.

Eminem also gets deep on "Somebody Save Me" featuring Jelly Roll, which sees him reflect on past mistakes and how they impacted his relationship with his family. He apologizes to his daughters for missing milestones in their lives, and shares dreams of walking both of them down the aisle, which he accomplished over the past year.

Social Media Reacts To "Temporary"