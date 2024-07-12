Eminem Has Fans Weeping Over Heartbreaking Message To Hailie Jade On "Temporary"

BYCaroline Fisher480 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MTV EMAs 2017 - Show
on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.
Eminem gets deep on "The Death Of Slim Shady."

Today, Eminem finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated new album, The Death Of Slim Shady. So far, the project has elicited all kinds of reactions, and many are impressed with how much the Detroit MC tapped into his emotional side. On one track featuring Skylar Grey, for example, he sends a heartfelt message to his eldest daughter Hailie Jade. It features somber vocals from Grey and recordings from Hailie Jade's childhood. Needless to say, it's a tear-jerker.

The song, titled "Temporary," is intended for the 28-year-old to listen to once her father passes away and includes advice on getting through the difficult loss and moving forward. "Look after Alaina, Stevie and Uncle Nate/ And sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock," he rhymes. “And I still am, saying goodbye is just not/ Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop.”

Read More: Eminem Prompts All Sorts Of Fan Reactions To New Album "The Death Of Slim Shady"

Eminem Gets Emotional On The Death Of Slim Shady

At the end of the song, Em admits that it was the "hardest thing" he's ever written, and fans can see why. They're sharing their reactions to the emotional track on X in the form of GIFs and memes, and agree that it's one of the more memorable moments from The Death Of Slim Shady. This isn't the only tear-inducing song on the album, however.

Eminem also gets deep on "Somebody Save Me" featuring Jelly Roll, which sees him reflect on past mistakes and how they impacted his relationship with his family. He apologizes to his daughters for missing milestones in their lives, and shares dreams of walking both of them down the aisle, which he accomplished over the past year.

Social Media Reacts To "Temporary"

What do you think of Eminem's new album, The Death Of Slim Shady? What about "Temporary," a heartfelt track dedicated to his eldest daughter? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to the emotional track down below.

Read More: Eminem Cleverly Shades Diddy On "Fuel" With JID

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...