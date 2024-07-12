Eminem Dismisses Kendrick Lamar Critics As "Complainers" On New Album

Em has chosen a side.

Eminem likes to name drop. He always litters his verses with contemporary artists, whether it be in the form of praise or mockery. He poked fun at Megan Thee Stallion on his single "Houdini," for example. On the opening song to his new album, however, Em name drops a handful of legendary artists. He cites the most recent work they released, and undermines the criticism they've gotten from fans. In the rapper's estimation, someone like Kendrick Lamar should be getting even more respect for the caliber of music he's making.

"Renaissance" isn't a particularly long song, but it sets the tone for The Death of Slim Shady. Eminem uses dense wordplay to illustrate how insane he (or rather, Slim Shady) is. As the song reaches its end, though, he decides to speak up for his peers. Kendrick Lamar is the first name on his list. "'Cause I don't see no fans, all I see's a bunch of complainers," he raps. He then proceeds to assume the perspective of said complainers, and make statements that he's vehemently against. "'Kendrick's album was cool but it didn't have any bangers,'" he mockingly adds. "'Wayne's album or Ye's, couldn't tell you which one was lamer.'"

Eminem Loves Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale Album

Eminem has made his admiration for Kendrick Lamar clear in the past. The two rappers collaborated on the 2013 song "Love Game," and Em has labeled him a "top tier lyricist" on multiple occasions. Eminem was also vocal in his adoration for Lamar's polarizing album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. The same album that "didn't have any bangers," according to Eminem's designated "complainers. Em tweeted that he was absolutely floored by Mr. Morale shortly after it dropped in 2022. "This Kendrick album is f*cking ridiculous," he wrote. "I’m speechless."