Eminem Targets Diddy, Kanye West & Ja Rule On "The Death Of Slim Shady"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares760 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 14: Eminem stands on the field prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
These were far from Eminem's only victims on his new album, but they were some of the most consistently referenced.

Eminem's new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is a fitting title: while the Detroit rapper tries to shed his old ways, much of the project is still fully in tune with his alter ego. And what's a Shady comeback if he's not dissing a whole bunch of controversial celebrities and previous rap rivals in his music? Moreover, fans noticed more than a few famous names that he dragged on this new record, with some of the hip-hop figures making the most noise. Specifically, a lot of folks noticed Em's bars against Kanye West, Diddy, and Ja Rule, as well as reflections on his MGK and Melle Mel beefs, among many more.

"Next idiot ask me is getting his a** beat worse than Diddy did [muted] / But on the real, though / She prolly ran out the room with his f***ing dildo / He try to field goal punt her, she said to chill / Now put it back in my a** and get the steel toe," Eminem raps on "Antichrist," referencing the footage of the Bad Boy mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie.

Read More: Eminem Delivers Critical Instructions On How To Listen To "The Death Of Slim Shady"

Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady: Listen

"I’m like a R-A-P-E-R / Got so many essays, S-As / Wait, he didn’t just spell the word ‘rapper’ and leave out a P, did he? / R.I.P., rest in peace Biggie / And ‘Pac, both of y’all should be living / But I ain’t tryna beef with him / ‘Cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D did him," Eminem adds on "Fuel" featuring JID. There are other Sean Combs jabs here and there, but let's look at what he said about Ye. "Say they wish that I wasn’t so angry / They wanna see me going off the deep end like Ye, aye / Rather see me do like Kim Kardashian they say, yeah / And find a way to get rid of all of this rage, aye [Ray J]," Marshall raps on "Antichrist."

Finally, here's the stray that Ja Rule caught from Eminem on "Guilty Conscience 2." "When I say, ‘F**k midgets,’ I mean Ja Rule." While this controversy isn't surprising (or, frankly, interesting), The Death Of Slim Shady does see its artist make some more fleshed-out remarks on cancel culture and his obsession with it. The opening track, "Renaissance," sees him talk about the criticism of other rap legends, and how it can't take any of them down. Whether you agree or not, it's exactly the sort of thing that Em would comment on these days.

Read More: Eminem Embraces "HAWK TUAH" Meme While Visiting Slim Shady's Gravesite

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...