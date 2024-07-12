Eminem References Viral Gen Z Cancellation Meme On “The Death Of Slim Shady”

Fans are hard at work dissecting Eminem's new album.

Today, Eminem finally unleashed The Death Of Slim Shady, and fans are already hard at work dissecting the new 20-track project. So far, it's earned mixed reactions from listeners. While some are calling him out for being "corny," others appreciate some of the more emotional moments of the album. Many are also taking note of some topical references to the "PC police," "woke BS," and more.

On his track "Trouble," for example, he seemingly references the viral "Gen Z is trying to cancel Eminem" meme. “You gonna cancel me, yeah? Gen-Z me, bruh?” he spits. Of course, this has prompted a bit of a debate in Pop Base's comments section. Users are now arguing that the rapper can't be canceled, insisting that nobody is trying to cancel him, or suggesting that this was merely an attempt to get Gen Z to interact with the project and prove a point.

Eminem Raps About Cancel Culture On "Trouble"

This is far from the only provocative line from The Death Of Slim Shady, however. Eminem also takes shots at Kanye West, Ja Rule, and more on his latest release. He even goes after Diddy and his countless allegations on "Antichrist," referencing security footage of him assaulting his ex Cassie that surfaced online earlier this year. "Next idiot ask me is getting his a** beat worse than Diddy did [muted] / But on the real, though / She prolly ran out the room with his f***ing dildo / He try to field goal punt her, she said to chill / Now put it back in my a** and get the steel toe," he raps.